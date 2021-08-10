Texas House Dems Bicker as Some Who Decamped to DC Return to Austin

Texas state House Democrats bickered as a few returned to Austin after nearly a month in Washington, D.C., bringing the chamber within single digits of a quorum.

Democratic state Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos ripped state legislators who showed up Monday for the second special session, tweeting that “you all threw us under the bus today! Why?”

She alleged they “checked in today to help Republicans pass anti-voter bills. There is currently an injunction stopping TX from arresting Democrats, yet these Democrats on the floor today chose to participate in voter suppression.”

Also angry was Democratic state Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who tweeted, “I’ve said this before … it’s a Team Sport … now we see who plays what positions on the Team.”

The House had as many as 95 members on Monday afternoon — five members short of quorum but the nearest the chamber has gotten to being able to start business since most Democrats fled last month over the GOP elections bill, the Texas Tribune reported.

The House met hours after a state district judge issued an order blocking the arrest of House Democrats who broke quorum by leaving the state, the news outlet noted.

The Democrats who remain in Washington cited that order Monday afternoon as they criticized their colleagues who left the nation's capital.

“The fact that some of us secured a Temporary Restraining Order to protect ALL of us, yet some are trying to please the Governor and His OPPRESSIVE Agenda?! JUST WOW,” Crockett said.

The House Democrats reportedly present at the statehouse were Reps. Art Fierro, Mary Gonzalez, Joe Moody and James Talarico, who announced his return on social media.

“I’m home!” Talarico tweeted. “Our quorum break shined a national spotlight on the TX voter suppression bill and pushed Congress closer to passing a federal voting rights act to override it. I’m confident they will. Now I’m back to clean up Greg Abbott’s latest messes from COVID to ERCOT.”

One House Democrat still in Washington, state Rep. Gina Hinojosa, also was critical of Democrats who returned Monday afternoon on Twitter.

“Quorum is still not met,” she tweeted. ”Praying no other Democrats willingly go to Floor.”

Abbott, who called a second special session last week as the first 30-day session expired, has vowed to keep calling such sessions until the House acts on the elections bill ripped by Democrats as a voter-suppression measure, which Republicans deny.

A hearing on the temporary restraining order is scheduled for Aug. 20.