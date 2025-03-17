Texas to Close Booking Facility — Not Enough Illegal Border Entries

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the Operation Lone Star jail booking facility in Jim Hogg County to draw down and be ready to close next month. Abbott points to not enough business.

Jim Hogg County is in the far southern corner of Texas close to Mexico, about 250 miles southwest of Houston.

Abbott's press release said the facility will close "thanks to President Donald Trump's decisive and swift leadership on the border crisis that has led to historically low illegal immigration."

The Jim Hogg County jail booking facility was set up following a state emergency declaration in 2021. At the time, the governor certified that "the ongoing surge of individuals unlawfully crossing the Texas-Mexico border poses an ongoing threat of widespread and severe damage, injury, and loss of life and property."

Abbott took a jab at the previous administration, saying, "Thanks to President Trump, illegal border crossings are at all-time record lows and, unlike under President Joe Biden, the Trump administration is quickly deporting illegal immigrants from our country."

The Border Patrol says the illegal entries from Mexico into the U.S. are down 94% from last year.