NAACP Offers Bail for Texas Democrats Who Left State

After Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that Democrats in the Legislature who broke quorum and left the state would be arrested, the NAACP stated that it plans to pay the Democrats’ bail.

In a statement shared with The Hill, NAACP President Derrick Johnson said that “[W]ar has been declared on democracy, and we will support anyone who stands up to defend it. We are fully invested in good trouble.”

The NAACP also tweeted its support for the group of Democrats.

A group of 57 Texas Democrat legislators left the state in order to block a quorum needed to convene a special session. The group flew to Washington, D.C., and said that they will stay as long as necessary in order to deny the quorum. They are attempting to block legislation regarding election security.

But Abbott said that they would be arrested immediately upon return to the state, telling the local ABC affiliate KVUE that “[A]s soon as they come back in the state of Texas, they will be arrested, they will be cabined inside the Texas Capitol until they get their job done.”

In an interview on Fox News, when referring to the legislators who fled the state, Abbott said “[I]sn’t that the most un-Texan thing you’ve ever heard? Texans running from a fight? They’re quitters. It’s like during a football game or baseball game, taking their equipment when they’re way behind and just leaving the field. That is not the way that Texas, Texans do things.”

The Texas House overwhelmingly voted Tuesday to send law enforcement to find and return the absent Democrats "under warrant of arrest, if necessary."