Dem US Sen. Jon Tester to Run for Reelection in 2024

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., will run for reelection, he said on Twitter Wednesday.

Tester, who has represented Montana in the Senate since 2007, is a reliable moderate who has won three tight races in the past in the increasingly Republican state. His announcement gives Democrats hope of defending their thin 51-49 majority in the upper chamber.

"Montanans need a fighter that will hold our government accountable and demand Washington stand up for veterans and lower costs for families," Tester said on Twitter. "I will always fight to defend our Montana values. Let's get to work."

The former music teacher has a reputation for a folksy, down-to-earth style, frequently mentioning his family farm that he still works on as a third-generation farmer.

Even with an incumbent's advantage, Tester will likely still face a tough battle for reelection.

Republicans have swept the state in federal elections in recent years, and will see the Senate seat as a potential pick-up.

Upcoming races in states including Montana, West Virginia, Ohio, and Arizona all present challenges to the Democrats' ability to hold on to their Senate majority going into 2025.

Arizona U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in December left the Democratic Party, changing her registration to independent. While she continues to caucus with President Joe Biden's party, her move could lead to a three-way race in 2024 among the incumbent, a Democrat, and a Republican challenger.

Democrat Rep. Ruben Gallego last month said he would seek the party's nomination to challenge Sinema.