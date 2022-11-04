Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Rep. Zeldin 'Surging' in NY Against Hochul

Rep. Lee Zeldin, who is challenging Democrat Kathy Hochul for New York's gubernatorial seat, "is surging." There isn't anything better for Republicans than for Democrats to bring in an "old dinosaur Hillary Clinton who isn't going to bring out the vote" and "probably the least popular vice president we've had" Kamala Harris, Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax's "Spicer & Co." Friday, a day after Hochul rallied in Manhattan with Harris and Clinton.

"Hillary Clinton has been making this same scare techniques coming out for years and yet you know she went on a listening tour and said, 'I'm going to bring 300,000 jobs to New York State,'" Tenney said of Clinton's message to voters that Republicans would cut Social Security and Medicare "in order to give more tax cuts to the wealthy."

"Guess what," Tenney added. "We've lost more jobs since Hillary Clinton was the senator and while she was the senator, so she did nothing to help the out migration of people and they're talking about scaring people in New York.

"We have one party rule in this state," said Tenney. "It is all Democrats, driven by the far-left socialist Democrats from New York City who are driving this agenda, who are making crime completely unsustainable in our state, the price of gasoline, inflation.

"Remember, all these things are even worse in New York State because we have a worse economy, and we have all this out migration so less people are participating and paying taxes and working and helping our economy. We need growth ... the last thing I would do if I were a Democrat is bring someone in like Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden or Kamala Harris."

Hochul is facing a tightening race against Zeldin as the campaign shifts focus to crime and the economy, with most polls showing her with leads of between 4 percentage points and 11 percentage points.

