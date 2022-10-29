Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: Hochul Crime Retort 'Knockout Punch, Delivered to Yourself'

Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered a knockout blow on herself by asking Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., why crime was "so important" to him, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax.

"I thought at the moment she said it — I wrote it down – the moment she said it: I said, 'knock-out punch — delivered to yourself,'" Giuliani told "Saturday Report." "And not to take anything away from Lee — he did an excellent debate."

Giuliani said Hochul's infamous gaffe was on top of a bad debate performance for the sitting governor, whom he predicted will leave office in scandal as Zeldin pulls out the victory Nov. 8.

"I think he's going to win the election over the debate," Giuliani told host Rita Cosby.

"She did the one thing in a debate you can't do — you can win it or lose it, and still win or lose an election — you can't deliver a line that lives after you in infamy, right? And she has delivered a line that we will remember 10 years from now."

Hochul, responding to Zeldin's pressing on why the Democrat governor had not mentioned rising crime in New York halfway into the debate, said criminals face "consequences" but added she did not understand why the issue was "so important" to Zeldin.

"I tweeted out: She just demonstrated to us why we have so much crime in New York; we've got a governor who doesn't realize we have a lot of crime in New York," Giuliani said. "She is doing nothing about it and she could be the primary cause of it with the bail law."

Giuliani noted a lot of Democrats debates in recent weeks have been devastating to their campaigns, mostly because they do not address the key issues of this election cycle: crime, inflation and the economy.

"I've been watching almost all of these Democrats debate; they must have some political adviser who's telling them not to engage on the issues that hurt them, so they go to abortion, or they go to some other, you know, woke issue that only their people — or the most extreme of their people — relate to, and then they avoid whatever the major issue is," Giuliani commented.

"I think there's an adviser telling them don't address the issues. You're better off if you don't address the issues."

Giuliani added to Cosby, with the recent debates and polls, "it's impossible that we don't have a good election day."

"I think it's going be the red wave that I thought," Giuliani concluded. "I thought maybe we were exaggerating this a month ago: That we were gonna win, but it wasn't going to be" this decisive.

