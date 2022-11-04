Zeldin v. Hochul Is the Battle for the Soul of NY

My home state of New York is in deep trouble.

A newly released Tax Foundation study, that compares state tax burdens, disclosed that New York’s standing is next to last.

Only New Jersey’s tax climate is worse.

Here’s New York’s specific category ratings: individual income tax, 50th place; sales tax, 43rd place; and property taxes, 49th place.

Not a pretty picture.

That depressing data helps explain why hundreds of thousands have been voting with their feet and have moved to economic and tax-friendly states.

The IRS determined that between 2019 and 2020, over 470,000 New York tax filers fled.

With only 248,000 new filers during that period, the net loss of 229,000 was the largest drop since the IRS started tracking the number a decade ago.

Those dismal numbers translate into a $23.7 billion drop in gross income.

Who is responsible for this mess? Progressive Democratic governors.

Since 2007, governors Eliot Spitzer, David Paterson, Andrew Cuomo, and Kathy Hochul have presided over the State’s precipitous decline.

And now Gov. Hochul is asking voters to extend her lease on the executive mansion.

Does Gov. Hochul deserve another four years? I think not.

Since taking office in August 2021, Hochul has proven to be a weak leader.

She's not only an administrative lightweight but possesses a political tin ear.

For most of the fall campaign, Hochul was obsessed with one issue: abortion.

She even boasted that corporations would move to New York because the state is abortion friendly. How warped is that position?

Her message to those who disagreed with New York’s permissive law that permits abortions for any reason up until the moment of birth: "Just jump on a bus and head down to Florida where you belong okay? Get out of town.

"Because you don’t represent our values."

So much for diversity of opinion.

As for crime, Hochul is caught in a time warp. She defends the failed cash bail law.

Hochul is blind to the fact that New Yorkers in cities throughout the state are afraid to walk their pets, to travel on mass transportation, to jog in parks.

In her debate with Republican-conservative opponent Lee Zeldin, Hochul rejected his tough law and order stand saying, "I don’t know why [crime] is so important to you."

Can you believe it?

Hochul made that ludicrous statement to a man who was assaulted and almost killed and whose family experienced a gang shooting outside their Long Island home.

It gets worse.

Hochul claimed on Al Sharpton’s TV show that fear about rising crime is being created by Republican "master manipulators." She accused the GOP of having "this conspiracy going all across America trying to convince people in Democratic states that they are not as safe." Hochul went on to say Republicans are "data deniers."

Huh?

Apparently Hochul is so out of touch that she is unaware that overall crime in New York City is up 38% this year.

Then there is the stench rising from the record-breaking 45 million dollars Hochul received in campaign contributions.

Sadly, much of that money has come from vendors who do business with the state.

When asked about this egregious fundraising practice, her political handlers demurred, pointing out it was legal.

But does being legal make it ethical?

Interestingly, New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli holds it is not a suitable practice.

In an interview with New York Now, DiNapoli, a Democrat running for reelection, stated that while vendor political contributions "were not illegal . . . it just isn’t right." He added, "the appearance is as important as anything else."

What New Yorkers don’t need is another four years of Hochul’s ideologically driven progressive policies and her sleazy practices that have been destroying the once-mighty Empire State.

That’s why I am voting for Lee Zeldin for governor on Nov. 8.

As the state’s chief executive, Zeldin will check Albany radicals who have been running wild giving away the store to vested interests while raising taxes, increasing debt, and issuing job killing regulations.

Zeldin will fearlessly employ the oversight authority the governor has over the budgetary process to prevent a fiscal and economic debacle.

He will fix the disastrous cashless bail law and keep people in jail who are a public safety threat.

To bring down soaring home heating fuel costs, Zeldin will end the state’s ban on the safe extraction of natural gas.

As for education, Zeldin has committed to a "student’s first" program that will permit parents to be in control of their children’s education.

He will also lift the cap on charter schools.

And he'll stop the "pay to play" approach to governing.

The Zeldin-Hochul race is a battle for the very soul of New York.

George J. Marlin, a former executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, is the author of "The American Catholic Voter: Two Hundred Years of Political Impact," and "Christian Persecutions in the Middle East: A 21st Century Tragedy." Read George J. Marlin's Reports — More Here.