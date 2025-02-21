Trump to Speak at CPAC Saturday

President Donald Trump will speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday, the organization announced Wednesday.

"CONFIRMED SPEAKER: 45 & 47 President of the United States Donald J. Trump," CPAC posted Wednesday night on X.

CPAC's multiday event, which began Thursday, is being held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Trump has spoken at previous CPACs, including last year, but that was before he won the Nov. 5 election by capturing all seven key battleground states.

Vice President J.D. Vance, billionaire Elon Musk, and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., were among the speakers at CPAC on Thursday.

Vance spoke about his Christian faith, and Johnson told Newsmax's Rob Finnerty the House plans to codify much of Trump's executive orders into law.

In an interview conducted by Newsmax's Rob Schmitt, Musk pulled no punches about the ongoing war in Ukraine, asserting soldiers are being deployed into a "meat grinder for money" as part of the "biggest graft machine" he's ever seen.

National security adviser Mike Waltz, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, and Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., are among the scheduled speakers Friday.