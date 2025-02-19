Mercedes Schlapp to Newsmax: CPAC to Celebrate America's Resurgence

America is back on track, Mercedes Schapp told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Schlapp, a senior fellow at the American Conservative Union Foundation, appeared on "National Report" to discuss the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) she is helping to organize. This year’s theme is "America is Back on Track."

"We're obviously watching the golden age of America, the revival of America," Schlapp said. "For four years, we had a leader in Joe Biden who was asleep at the wheel. You had Cabinet members who really couldn't get the job done in, for example, ending the war between Russia and Ukraine, really trying to settle down the issues in the Middle East."

The presidency of Donald Trump has been the opposite, Schlapp said.

"President Trump ... is working day and night," Schlapp said. "He recognizes that he has a limited window here to do everything he can to deliver for the American people. And it's why it's so important. And it's such an honor to have the president, to have the vice president have so many of his Cabinet members, to have so many top business leaders and just our everyday grassroots activists come together.

"We will be celebrating at CPAC, but we also recognize that we got to roll up our sleeves and continue to work because we have got to implement the president's agenda and ensure that not only at the federal level we're succeeding, but at the state and local levels as well."

CPAC will feature leaders from around the world who want to emulate what Trump has done, Schlapp said.

"They want MAGA in their countries. They want to stop wokeism," Schlapp said. "They want to fight the fake news. They want to fight against the communists, and they want to protect their people's freedom. And it is just so inspiring to watch how literally CPAC has become almost the United Nations in a good way, in promoting freedom and in promoting sovereignty and ensuring that we can fight back against the enemies."

