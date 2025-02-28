WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: tariffs | trump | g7 | canada | justin trudeau | jagmeet singh

Trudeau: 'Not Responsible' Banning Trump From G7

Friday, 28 February 2025 02:55 PM EST

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing back on calls from a rival party leader to ban President Donald Trump from the Group of 7 Summit in June.

The G7 summit is being held in Alberta, Canada. Jagmeet Singh, the leader of the far-left National Democratic Party, had called for Trump to be disinvited.

"Why would we invite someone who threatens our sovereignty and economic well-being?" Singh said. "Why would we invite someone who threatens the economic well-being of allies and threatens the world's stability? Why would we allow a convicted criminal into our country? Canada's turn as host of the G7 should be a summit on how the world can work together to resist Donald Trump."

Trudeau, who announced his resignation as prime minister last month, called Singh's comments "shocking."

"I think it's easy for politicians to toss out easy and shocking things to say. We see a lot of that around the world these days," Trudeau said at a news conference.

Trump has repeatedly referred to Trudeau as "governor" and said he wants to make Canada the 51st state. Trudeau has been critical of Trump's threats to place tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, calling it "entirely unjustified."

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.



Friday, 28 February 2025 02:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

