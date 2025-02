Commerce Dept.: Tariffs, Uncertainty May Weigh on Consumers

Ongoing tariff threats from Washington and potentially sweeping government job cuts have darkened consumers’ mood and may be weighing on an otherwise mostly healthy economy.

Data released Wednesday showed that consumers slashed their spending by the most since February 2021, even as their incomes rose. On a positive note, inflation cooled, but President Donald Trump’s threats to impose large import taxes on Canada, Mexico, and China — the United States’ top trading partners — will likely push prices higher, economists say. Some companies are already planning to raise prices in response.

Americans cut their spending by 0.2% in January from the previous month, the Commerce Department said Friday, likely in part because of unseasonably cold weather. Yet the retreat may be hinting at more caution by consumers amid rising economic uncertainty.

“The roller coaster of news headlines emanating from Washington D.C. is likely going to push businesses to the sidelines for a time and even appear to be impacting consumers,” said Stephen Stanley, chief U.S. economist at Santander, in an email.

Inflation declined to 2.5% in January compared with a year earlier, down from 2.6% in December, the Commerce Department said Friday. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core prices dropped to 2.6%, the lowest since June, from 2.9%.

Economists noted that inflation would likely keep cooling, but the progress could be upended by tariffs. Trump said Thursday he would impose 25% duties on imports from Canada and Mexico, though just 10% on oil from Canada. He also said he wanted to double the current tariff on imports from China to 20%.

Trump is also calling for widespread layoffs of federal workers, which could cause hundreds of thousands of job losses and potentially lift the unemployment rate.

Randy Carr, CEO of World Emblem, says the tariffs, if imposed, will force him to raise prices and cut jobs. World Emblem makes patches, labels and badges for companies, universities and law enforcement agencies.

The firm has factories in Georgia and California but it makes about 60% of its products in Mexico. Carr said if the 25% import taxes are imposed, he expects to raise prices by 5% to 10%. He also plans to cut “a handful” of jobs among the 500 workers his company has in the United States to help absorb the rest of the costs.

Carr said he would also cancel about $9 million in planned investments in artificial intelligence and online commerce.

“It’s so annoying,” he said. “Right now you have this volatility, and so you really can’t plan anything. You just got to wait until we get a final verdict from from the administration. It’s definitely not punishing Mexico, it’s punishing us."

The inflation-fighters at the Federal Reserve said in January they planned to keep their key short-term interest rate on hold, at 4.3%, to slow borrowing and spending enough to lower inflation back to their 2% target. The Fed's elevated rate has contributed to higher borrowing costs for mortgages, auto loans, and credit cards.

The Fed prefers Friday’s inflation measure to the more widely-known consumer price index, which rose for the fourth straight month in January to 3%. Friday’s gauge calculates inflation slightly differently: For example, it puts less weight on the costs of housing and used cars.

Inflation spiked in 2022 to its highest level in four decades, propelling President Donald Trump to the White House and leading the Fed to rapidly raise interest rates to tame prices. It has since fallen from a peak of 7.2%, and some economists expect it could fall closer to 2% in the coming months.

“The inflation data could be distorted higher at exactly the time when the Fed would otherwise be in a position to declare a win,” Stanley said.

One other bright spot in the report was that incomes jumped 0.9% in January from December, fueled in part by a large annual cost of living adjustment for Social Security beneficiaries.

Yet Americans spent less anyway, in particular on cars, where purchases fell sharply. The cutbacks may also reflect a need for many consumers to save after spending a bit during the winter holiday season. Credit card debt surged in December, economists noted.

A big concern right now is whether tariffs will push up inflation, or slow the economy, or — in a particularly toxic combination — both.

A report from the Federal Reserve’s Boston branch this month concluded that 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, along with Trump’s initial 10% import taxes on China, could lift core inflation by as much as 0.8 percentage points.

Many toy companies had expressed relief when Trump has announced a 10% increase in tariffs on products from China because they thought they could share the extra costs between themselves and the retailer. But with a 20% tariff, they say they have no choice but to raise prices for shoppers. Around 80% of toys sold in the U.S. are made in China, according to industry reports.

Curtis McGill, CFO of small toy maker Hey Buddy Hey Pal, called the move “a nightmare scenario.”

McGill had just confirmed a price for a toy with one major retailer Wednesday, but then had to withdraw the price after he heard about the tariffs. For the year-end holiday season, his toys will see a 10% price increase.

Worries about tariffs pushing prices higher have sent consumer confidence plunging, unwinding the modest gains that had occurred after the election. Americans are also expecting inflation to move higher in the coming months. That’s a risky trend because if consumers and businesses expect higher prices, they may act in ways to lift inflation, such as accelerating their purchases and boosting demand.

On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.3% in January from the previous month, matching December’s 0.3% increase. Core prices rose 0.3%, up from 0.2% in December. If sustained, January’s increases would keep inflation running above the Fed’s target. The Fed pays more attention to core prices because they provide a better read on future inflation.