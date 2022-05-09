New WH Press Secretary Called Previous Elections With GOP Wins 'Stolen'

With White House Jen Psaki's time as press secretary ending Friday, conservatives on social media are finding past comments by President Joe Biden's new chief spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre to be contradictory, if not outright hypocritical.

Jean-Pierre's election denials concerning notable Republican election wins were noted on social media, including a Stacey Abrams claim that her gubernatorial election was stolen by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in 2018. Jean-Pierre also attacked then-candidate Donald Trump for having "stolen" the 2016 presidential election.

"Reminder: Brian Kemp stole the gubernatorial election from Georgians and Stacey Abrams," Jean-Pierre tweeted April 2, 2020.

Twitter has not censored or annotated that tweet as disinformation, as it has to posts by myriad conservatives about election fraud claims dating back to the 2020 election.

Jean-Pierre's election denials started before Trump took office.

"Stolen emails, stolen drone, stolen election ... welcome to the world of #unpresidented Trump," Jean-Pierre tweeted on Dec. 17, 2016.

Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., who lost one of the Jan. 5, 2021, Senate runoff seats, blasted Jean-Pierre for disinformation, and for the failure to hold her to account.

"Biden's incoming press secretary falsely claimed the 2018 Georgia governor's election was stolen from Stacey Abrams," Loeffler tweeted. "Will the media label this as an attack on our Democracy?"

Newsmax's Diamond and Silk called out Jean-Pierre for spreading disinformation.

"Please stop telling a damn lie," their official Twitter account tweeted Monday afternoon. "Stacey Abrams lost!"