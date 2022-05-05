WSJ: Don't Fall for Dems' 'Disinformation' on SCOTUS Abortion Opinion Draft

The Wall Street Journal is urging Americans not to believe claims by President Joe Biden and other Democrats that other rights are in jeopardy if Roe v. Wade falls.

The newspaper, elaborating on those claims, said in a Thursday editorial: "First, they ban abortion. Next will be a contraception ban. Then a ban on same-sex and even interracial marriage. That's the parade of horribles that Democrats and the media are trying to sell Americans after the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion that would repeal a constitutional right to abortion.

"If Roe v. Wade falls, it 'would mean that every other decision related to the notion of privacy is thrown into question,' President Biden warned Tuesday. 'Does this mean that in Florida they can decide they're going to pass a law saying that same-sex marriage is not permissible?'

"If we can borrow a word he likes, the President is peddling disinformation," the Journal said.

The newspaper listed a series of high court decisions on issues relating to gay marriage, another which overturned a state law barring married couples from buying contraceptives, and another guaranteeing interracial marriage.

It said the press is guilty of "pearl-clutching" about which precedent the high court might strike down next.

"The correct answer is none of the above, as Justice Samuel Alito's draft takes pains to emphasize," the newspaper said. "The leaked opinion is explicit about distinguishing Roe and its 1992 legal revision, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, from cases on unrelated social topics."

The Journal maintained: "Roe has continued to inspire a mass of litigation as modified by Casey's 'undue burden' test. No one really knows what that burden is, so states bring case after case to contest it."

The newspaper added: "Repealing Roe would merely return abortion policy to the states and democratic debate. That's all."