Ex-Capitol Police Chief's Book Warns Complex Still 'Vulnerable' After Jan. 6

Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund's new book about the Jan. 6, 2021, protest and riot at the United States Capitol warns that the "vulnerabilities" that led to the incident "remain" almost two years later.

"Almost two years after the events of Jan. 6, the department is not in a better place or on a readier footing," the Washington Post reported, detailing the contents of Sund's book, which is due out this week. "Few people in the department feel there is a viable plan to move the agency into a better position. Hundreds of officers have left the department since Jan. 6, and many feel it is only going to get worse."

Five people died during and in the immediate aftermath of the protest and riot, including Ashli Babbitt — who was shot and killed by Capitol Police — and officer Brian Sicknick, who suffered a stroke and died after the skirmish.

Sund's new book, "Courage Under Fire: Under Siege and Outnumbered 58 to 1 on January 6," published by Blackstone Publishing, offers his minute-by-minute account of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a September press release by the publisher.

According to Sund, who resigned a day after the riot almost two years ago, the "vulnerabilities" that led to the severity of the incident are still there, including the inaction of some officials in the wake of intelligence that warned of a potential uprising at the Capitol over the 2020 election, the Post reported.

In the book, Sund notes that the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and even the Capitol Police intelligence unit were notified weeks prior about a possible event in the nation's capital following the 2020 election, but "didn't take the basic steps" to ensure the building's security, the report said.

Sund takes some of the responsibility for the eventual outcome that day, along with others, including the delay by several officials to call out National Guard troops to support the Capitol Police, but he writes that its main purpose is to answer why law enforcement was unprepared.