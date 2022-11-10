GOP Rep. Scalise Calls Out Pelosi, Biden for Climate Hypocrisy

Republican Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., had announced intentions to run for House leader, and he started his direct attacks on Democrat leaders Thursday, calling out their climate hypocrisy.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and President Joe Biden fly in gas-guzzling jets to Egypt climate summits to preach about not using fossil fuels, he said.

"Speaker Pelosi just flew over to Egypt," Scalise said in a TV interview. "President Biden said he's getting ready to fly to one of these global warming summits.

"Has anybody asked them what the carbon footprint of their trips across the globe to tell other people not to use fossil fuels while they're using fossil fuels to go to these countries that aren't meeting the targets that we met with natural gas, with cleaner standards?"

Biden's "anti-America energy policy" is more than just hurting the country and Americans. It is blatant hypocrisy, according to Scalise.

"America does it better than anywhere else in the world," Scalise added. "They love beating up on America. They're not real good at admitting how well we do it better than everyone else. Let us do more energy production. Let us make more things in America."

Scalise also noted the hypocrisy of begging other countries – rival even – to drill for more oil while Biden vowed to stop all new drilling in America.

"Biden was OK with drilling when he begged Russia and Saudi Arabia to drill for oil, he just doesn't want America to do it," Scalise said.