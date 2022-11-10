Trump Ex-staffer Vought: McCarthy Speaker Bid 'in Serious Trouble'

Russ Vought, a former Office of Management and Budget director, said Thursday that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy "is in serious trouble" of fumbling his run to be House speaker.

Vought, a White House official under former President Donald Trump, argued that McCarthy might not have the votes to win after Republican congressmen Matt Gaetz of Florida, Chip Roy of Texas, and Bob Good of Virginia said they will not vote for McCarthy.

"That number will grow as members come off the trail. The trend lines are already in our direction," Vought wrote in a Twitter thread, further encouraging Republicans to "build the numbers of members who want change" in House leadership.

"House conservatives will not need a majority to prevail. They merely need to block & veto until they get an acceptable candidate. Exactly how many depends on the final slim majority, but it will not be a lot," his argument read.

Vought, an early supporter of the Tea Party movement, has a history of opposition to McCarthy, a California Republican. On Wednesday, Vought wrote that the "House Freedom Caucus was made for this moment."

"They have the numbers to insist on a paradigm shifting, conservative speaker who will insist that the new majority does everything it can to save the country," Vought wrote.

His come after Republicans’ disappointing midterm election performance, which saw the party gain at least 49 Senate seats and 209 House districts, according to The New York Times.

Still, close races in Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, and Alaska could decide if the GOP gains control of the upper chamber. A slew of House races also remains up in the air that will decide the size of the likely Republican majority.