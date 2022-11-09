Scalise Announces Bid for House Majority Leader

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise is launching a bid to become the House majority leader as the GOP appears likely to regain control of the lower chamber.

The Louisiana Republican, who easily won reelection Tuesday night, announced his bid Wednesday, according to The Hill. California Republican Kevin McCarthy, the current House minority leader, is expected to be elected speaker in the next Congress should the GOP wrest control from Democrats.

"The American people deserve a House of Representatives that can move the agenda that was promised to them on the campaign trail," Scalise said in a letter addressed to his GOP colleagues in the House.

"As your Majority Leader, I will work relentlessly to usher our vision through the House and show the country how conservative ideas can solve the problems that families are facing."

Scalise promised the House will keep a sharp eye on the actions of the Biden administration.

"We must be relentless in our oversight of this Administration," he wrote. "From the politicization of the Justice Department to the job crushing regulations coming from every agency, we need to shine a bright light on the actions and policy failures of this administration.

"I will work with committee chairs to ensure that everybody in the Biden Administration is on notice that we will be holding them accountable for their actions."