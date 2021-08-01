Stephen Miller: Biden's Border Policies Worsen Public Health Situation

President Joe Biden's border policies are creating a public health crisis by allowing migrants with COVID-19 to come across the border, while under former President Donald Trump, people crossing the border illegally were stopped and sent home, former presidential adviser Stephen Miller insisted Sunday.

"A central part of the strategy after the pandemic hit was an authority known as Title 42," Miller said on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," telling show host Maria Bartiromo that the authority exercised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allowed border officials to remove immigrants who could pose a threat to public health.

"If you come into this country, your very presence here, if you enter unlawfully it is a threat to public health and full stop, you go home," Miller said. "There's no process, there's no procedure, there's no asylum. You are removed either to Mexico or to a third-party country or your home country...you will infect other migrants and you will infect agents and members of the community and you will infect ICE officers. If released, you will infect the country."

There is no way to safely conduct illegal immigration during a pandemic, but Biden suspended the use of Title 42, so migrants are entering the country, unrestricted, and are being resettled and "spreading the disease throughout the country," said Miller.

Even testing immigrants won't protect Americans, he added because COVID can remain in a person's system for several days.



"Even if they test negative they are living with other positive illegal aliens in unsanitary conditions," said Miller. "This administration is bringing variants into the country and bringing disease into the country and bringing COVID into the country for the sole purpose of facilitating lawbreakers. This is an attack on the health of every citizen."

Miller, who has founded America First Legal, also commented on the call from Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, to appoint former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson as a border czar, following Biden's appointment of Vice President Kamala Harris to oversee the situation.

"I think it's pretty clear that the vice president's political ambitions are effectively destroyed as a result of her administration of the border. But it's important for people to keep in mind that she's not the one making the policy decisions,' said Miller "The policy decisions are being made by the faceless radicals throughout the Biden administration who are running the show. Their White House staff, DHS staff, most of whom will never be known to the American public, are making these truly, truly deadly decisions that are resulting in drugs, disease crime as well as just large-scale illegal immigration that drains our finances and destroys American life and wealth."