Texas AG Ken Paxton to Newsmax: People Can't Be Forced to Disclose COVID Information

Amid changing messages from the Biden administration about mandated COVID-19 vaccinations and masks, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax on Saturday that law would preclude people having to attest to their health and vaccination status.

"I would absolutely think federal law would cover that," Paxton told "The Count." "But also, what right does the Congress of the federal government have to tell anybody that they have to be vaccinated. That's an individual choice.

"I don't know under what law they would have to operate under, but they certainly can't tell the American public that they have to be vaccinated."

Paxton also questioned the science behind determining if vaccinated people are also spreading the virus, and why people who are vaccinated should care who has not had their shots, "if the vaccine actually works."

"It should be up to each person to decide whether they want to be vaccinated, vaccinated or not be," said Paxton, adding the messages change from week to week and sometimes day by day.

"If you talk to the CDC, or you talk to the administration, or you hear from Nancy Pelosi, it's mixed messaging, and it changes it seems like on a weekly basis," Paxton said.

He and show host Carl Higbie discussed President Joe Biden's changing comments, with Higbie recalling in December when Biden said both vaccines and masks should not be made mandatory.

"I don't think we know what changed," Paxton continued. "It's odd that his position is a 180-degree return. Who knows why they're changing what they're changing, but the reality is I don't think anybody can answer the question. And guess what? Next week we'll probably have a different answer to that question, and there'll be a different message the one year ago

"There's no direction and I'm guessing we're going to see a different message as we go forward."

Paxton added there is "no way" his state will go back to requiring masks, and Texas will not be requiring vaccines.

"I don't think the federal government can order this, and so it's going to be up to the states to decide what they're going to do," Paxton said.

Texas also has an issue with illegal immigrants coming across the border and has no idea of what the impact of that will be, he concluded.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here