Favreau Presses DNC Chair on Withholding 2024 Election Autopsy

Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin defended his decision not to release a full post-election autopsy report from the 2024 cycle, saying so during a pointed exchange Tuesday with "Pod Save America" co-host Jon Favreau, who pressed him on an apparent reversal from earlier pledges of transparency.

Favreau, a former Obama White House speechwriting director, referenced remarks Martin made when he assumed the DNC chairmanship in February 2025, in which he criticized the party's decision not to release its 2016 postmortem analysis.

"When you won the chairmanship ... you criticized the DNC's refusal to release their 2016 autopsy as exactly what not to do," Favreau said. "You said, 'Was there any utility in doing that?' and then promised your 2024 autopsy would be different ... 'Of course it will be released.' Why did you change your mind on that?"

Martin rejected the characterization that the party had withheld key insights, arguing that the DNC prioritized actionable takeaways over a comprehensive public report.

"Well look, I mean, what I said all along ... is that we were going to focus on the things that will help us win the upcoming election," Martin said.

"Making sure that we learn the right lessons that could help inform our victories, and that's what we've done."

He pointed to a November press release in which the DNC announced it would not publish the full report but would instead share its conclusions in a more targeted format.

"We said this when we sent out the press release back in November, saying we weren't going to release the report," Martin continued.

"We were actually going to keep our focus on those lessons, and we released those lessons."

After Martin claimed there was "no smoking gun in the report," Favreau questioned the decision further.

"But if there's no smoking gun, why wouldn't you just release it then?" Favreau asked.

Martin said releasing the full report risked fueling internal divisions and distracting from upcoming electoral priorities.

"Because we want to keep the focus on the lessons," he replied.

"Because what ends up happening here is that people of course want to weaponize the report in a way to look backwards, to point fingers, place blame in a way that actually doesn't keep us focused on the upcoming election."

He added that the party is operating under tight political timelines.

"We're 189 days from this election, Jon," Martin said. "What we don't need to be focused on is actually relitigating 2024. What we need to do is learn the lessons of '24 and the years preceding that can help us win this upcoming election."

Martin also pushed back on suggestions that the report contained a single decisive explanation for the party's performance.

"I get why people are obsessed with it ... [but] in the third closest presidential election in the last hundred years, everything mattered," he said. "There's nothing that didn't impact that election."

The exchange highlights ongoing tension within the Democratic Party over transparency and strategy following recent election setbacks.

Martin maintained that the party's approach reflects a forward-looking strategy rather than a retreat from openness, though the DNC has not indicated whether it plans to release the complete analysis at a later date.