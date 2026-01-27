Colbert Show's Ratings Hit Record Lows Before CBS Exit

Late-night television host Stephen Colbert's ratings declined sharply in a critical advertising demographic in the months leading up to the announced cancellation of his CBS talk show, according to Nielsen data cited by Breitbart.

The outlet reported that "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" averaged about 285,000 viewers among adults ages 25 to 54 in January, marking the program's lowest January performance in that category during its run.

The demographic is closely watched by advertisers and is a primary driver of advertising revenue.

The ratings slide coincided with CBS's decision to end the program later this year, a move network executives have described as financially driven.

The network is reportedly losing tens of millions on the show.

Overall viewership for Colbert's show also declined over time. Breitbart reported that the program averaged about 2.5 million total viewers in 2025, compared with roughly 2.25 million in a recent week, though it continued to outperform other late-night competitors in total audience.

The ratings slide occurred after years in which Colbert regularly clashed with President Donald Trump over policy and political issues, both on the air and in interviews.

Those confrontations became a defining feature of the show after Trump's first election and continued into his second term.

In November, Colbert publicly suggested that CBS's $16 million settlement with Trump over a "60 Minutes" lawsuit was tied to the network's decision to cancel his program, an assertion CBS executives denied.

They said the show's end was unrelated to politics or content and instead reflected financial pressures.

Colbert later acknowledged that years of nightly political commentary had taken a personal toll, describing the experience as exhausting while defending satire as a necessary part of public discourse.

Separate reporting from Newsmax in January placed Colbert's ratings decline within a wider downturn at CBS. Flagship programs such as the "CBS Evening News," "CBS Mornings," and "CBS Saturday Morning" were also tracking toward record-low January ratings.

That report likewise noted that "The Late Show" posted its weakest January performance ever among viewers ages 25 to 54.

The data suggests Colbert's audience erosion was part of both a long-term slide for his program — in part due to his political content — and a ratings challenge facing CBS as the show prepares to go off the air this year.