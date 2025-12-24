Trump: CBS Should Put 'Pathetic Trainwreck' Colbert 'to Sleep'

President Donald Trump tore into late-night comedian Stephen Colbert overnight Wednesday, calling him a "pathetic trainwreck" and insisting he's a "dead man walking" and calling on CBS to "put him to sleep."

"Stephen Colbert is a pathetic trainwreck, with no talent or anything else necessary for show business success," Trump declared on his Truth Social page shortly after midnight, or just after the halfway point on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

"Now, after being terminated by CBS, but left out to dry, he has actually gotten worse, along with his nonexistent ratings. Stephen is running on hatred and fumes ~ A dead man walking! CBS should, "put him to sleep," NOW, it is the humanitarian thing to do!" Trump said.

Tuesday night, CBS aired a rerun of the Dec. 8 episode of Colbert's show, after earlier in the evening broadcasting "The Kennedy Center Honors," hosted by Trump, in which Colbert mocked Trump for taking over as the program's host and of the center itself.

"This year's Kennedy Center Honors ceremony is the very first since Trump installed himself as chair of the Kennedy Center's board," Colbert said in his monologue.

"It seems like the commander-in-chief shouldn't have enough time to run a theater," Colbert said.

"'Mr. President, Mr. President, Russia has just launched another round of missiles. But first, dress rehearsal for 'Oklahoma' is underway, and the blocking is uninspired,'" he added.

The honors show was taped on Dec. 7, weeks before the center's board voted to change the landmark's name to The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.

Meanwhile, Trump also early Wednesday called for broadcast licenses to be "terminated" for networks that air programming that is negative to him.

"If Network NEWSCASTS, and their Late Night Shows, are almost 100% Negative to President Donald J. Trump, MAGA, and the Republican Party, shouldn't their very valuable Broadcast Licenses be terminated? I say, YES!" Trump said.

He also demanded to know whose late-night host is the worst.

"Who has the worst Late Night host, CBS, ABC, or NBC??? They all have three things in common: High Salaries, No Talent, REALLY LOW RATINGS!" Trump said.

Trump has also attacked Jimmy Kimmel on ABC and Seth Meyers on NBC after they ridiculed him and Republicans on their programs.