Letterman Slams 'Idiots' at CBS

David Letterman lashed out at CBS News leadership during a recent podcast appearance, accusing network executives of destroying the standards that once defined the newsroom.

Letterman made the remarks on "The Barbara Gaines Show" podcast, hosted by his former longtime executive producer, in an episode posted Friday to his YouTube channel.

While discussing the state of broadcast journalism and late-night television, Letterman took aim at CBS, the network that aired "The Late Show with David Letterman" for more than two decades.

Letterman compared the network's current direction to its earlier era of editorial independence, citing Edward R. Murrow's World War II reporting from London as an example of what CBS News once stood for.

"That mentality drove the integrity of CBS News," Letterman said. "And it has been trampled on, pissed on, and eviscerated by these idiots that have taken it over."

His comments come amid ongoing controversy over changes to CBS News' editorial leadership and internal direction.

In 2025, Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison put The Free Press founder Bari Weiss in charge of CBS News, a move that immediately drew internal opposition.

She has drawn attention for editorial decisions, including a reported call to withhold a vetted and legally approved segment on prison conditions in El Salvador until comment was obtained from the administration.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Weiss told producers the story could not air without comment from the administration.

Letterman said corporate media leaders have become unwilling to support politically sensitive reporting, citing fears of backlash and risk exposure.

Letterman also said network television has grown less willing to tolerate political criticism, singling out ABC's Jimmy Kimmel as one of the few hosts still willing to challenge both political leaders and corporate executives.

"Jimmy Kimmel single-handedly brought the people at Disney and all of those other network television owners to their knees," Letterman said.

Letterman said Kimmel's criticism is not about party affiliation but about how those in power act.

"If we had a Democratic president behaving the way this Republican president is behaving, Jimmy would be attacking the Democratic president just as much," he said.

Disney has faced scrutiny for its handling of political controversy surrounding "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Following the assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk, critics accused the company of attempting to limit political exposure by temporarily sidelining Kimmel when the show went on hiatus.

Letterman said those pressures extend to late night, where he singled out Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and Stephen Colbert as among the remaining outspoken hosts.

"We're running out of places where you hear these voices," Letterman said.

Letterman said he does not believe upcoming elections will change the direction of corporate media, dismissing the idea that the 2026 midterms would restore independence to broadcast journalism.

"It really is hurting my feelings, because I'm sick and tired of people saying, 'Oh, wait until those midterms,'" he said. "Kids? We're far downstream of the midterms having any effect on this."