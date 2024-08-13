Steny Hoyer Had 'Mild' Stroke; No 'Lingering' Symptoms

Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., had what his office described as a "mild" stroke on Sunday night, but is not experiencing any "lingering" symptoms after treatment.

The 85-year-old former House majority leader's spokesperson said the congressman expects to be back to his normal schedule next week.

"On Sunday night, August 11, Rep. Steny Hoyer experienced a mild ischemic stroke and sought medical treatment," spokesperson Margaret Mulkerrin said in a statement on Tuesday, obtained by The Hill. "Mr. Hoyer has responded well to treatment and has no lingering symptoms.

"He expects to resume his normal schedule next week. Mr. Hoyer's wife and family extend their deepest thanks to his medical team."

The Maryland Democrat is a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee.