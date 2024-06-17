WATCH TV LIVE

House Lawmakers From Both Parties Heading to Israel

By    |   Monday, 17 June 2024 08:36 PM EDT

A bipartisan group of House lawmakers, led by Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., will be traveling to Israel this week.

This is taking place just five weeks before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is planning to travel to D.C. to address a joint meeting of Congress on July 24.

Traditionally, Hoyer has been the top House Democrat to lead the annual Israel summer trip, and he is usually joined by a top House Republican. However, neither Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., or House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., will be on this trip. Instead, Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee's subcommittee on the Middle East, is expected to go.

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

Monday, 17 June 2024 08:36 PM
