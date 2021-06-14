GOP Lawmakers Introduce Resolution Censuring 'Squad' Members

Three House Republicans on Monday planned to introduce a resolution to censure and condemn Democrat members of "The Squad" for defending terrorist organizations and inciting anti-Semitic attacks across the United States.

Reps. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., Jim Banks, R-Ind., and Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., presented the resolution citing a number of incidents involving Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., The Hill reported.

The most recent controversy cited was Omar's comments last week equating war crimes committed by the U.S. and Israel to those by terrorist groups Taliban and Hamas.

The resolution also says the four lawmakers have referred to Israel as an "apartheid state" and pointed to Tlaib accusing the Israeli government of "ethnic cleansing" against Palestinians.

"Last week, Rep. Ilhan Omar compared Israel to Hamas. Sadly, this is not the first time members of 'The Squad' have used this rhetoric.

"I joined Reps. @michaelgwaltz and @RepJimBanks today to censure these Members for defending Hamas & fueling a climate of anti-Semitism," Tenney tweeted.

Waltz retweeted Tenney’s post and issued a press release in which he said The Squad’s rhetoric "has contributed to anti-Semitic attacks across the country."

"We cannot turn a blind eye to Members of Congress openly defending terrorist attacks by Hamas against our close ally Israel nor their dangerous rhetoric which has contributed to anti-Semitic attacks across the country," Waltz said, The Hill reported.

Banks also issued a release, saying the four Democrat lawmakers "have repeatedly denigrated America and our closest ally."

In February, House Democrats stripped Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., of her committee assignments for comments they said endorsed conspiracy theories, racism, and violence against Democrat politicians.

Earlier Monday, Punchbowl News reported House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was expected to offer a privileged resolution to remove Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee after her comments last week.

Two groups of Republicans totaling 15 lawmakers sent letters to Democrat leaders urging them to reprimand Omar, the Jewish Insider reported.

On Wednesday, Jewish House lawmakers and Omar were are at odds after Omar tweeted about "unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban," Punchbowl News reported.

A group of 12 House Democrats issued a statement Wednesday night blasting Omar and demanding she "clarify her words."

Omar responded by saying her colleagues' statement was "shameful" and questioned why they didn’t speak to her directly.

Omar later released a statement saying she was not making "a moral comparison between Hamas and the Taliban and the U.S. and Israel."

"I was in no way equating terrorist organizations with democratic countries with well-established judicial systems," Omar said, The Washington Post reported.

During a Sunday interview on CNN, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Omar made a "clarification" of her comments and the Democrats had no plans to punish Omar for her remarks.

"We did not rebuke her. We acknowledged that she made a clarification," Pelosi said. "Congresswoman Omar is a valued member of our caucus. She asked her questions of the Secretary of State. Nobody criticized those, about how people will be held accountable if we’re not going to the International Court of Justice. That was a very legitimate question. That was not of concern."