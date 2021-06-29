Rep. Ilhan Omar Doubles Down Comparing US, Israel to 'Terrorists'

Controversial Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., appears to be doubling down on comments earlier this year that compared the United States and Israel to terrorist organizations like Hamas.

When asked if her comments, made in a post on Twitter several weeks ago, were anti-Semitic during a televised interview on CNN, the member of the 'Squad' said, "no."

"I think it's really important to think back to the point that I was trying to make," Omar told CNN's Jake Tapper. "Obviously, I was addressing Secretary of State [Antony] Blinken. The cases are put together in front of the ICC. The ICC has been investigating. I know that, you know, some of my colleagues don't lend legitimacy to the ICC, but I tend to think that people around the world who have experienced injustice need to be able to have a place where they can go, and as a country that helped found the ICC and supported it, I think that it is really important for us to continue to find ways in which people can find justice around the world."

In her post, Omar called for "the same level of accountability and justice" for all victims of "crimes against humanity."

"We have all seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan and the Taliban," Omar posted, lumping the U.S. and Israel with acknowledged terrorist organizations.

The post even led to members of her own party sending a letter to President Joe Biden rebuking her claim, CNN reported.

The Somali native is part of what has been called The Squad on Capitol Hill, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., representing extreme progressive positions on issues.

The Squad members are all in their second terms in the House and are up for reelection in 2022.

Speaking bout her Democratic Jewish colleagues in the House, Omar told CNN they "haven't been partners in injustice [around the world]. They haven't been equally engaging in seeking justice around the world."

She said she would continue to stand up for that because she "knows what it is like to experience injustice in ways many of my colleagues don't."

Omar said she has "clarified and apologized" when her words seemed to offend anyone.