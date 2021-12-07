South Dakota Gov. Noem Files Appeal in Abortion Court Case

Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., has filed an appeal in her state’s abortion law case involving Planned Parenthood.

The case, Planned Parenthood v. Noem, centers on a South Dakota state law requiring pregnant women to consult with a help center before undergoing an abortion. The Associated Press reported the consultations generally advise women not to get abortions.

"The District Court had previously enjoined the provision in South Dakota state law requiring that a pregnant woman consult with a pregnancy help center, ensuring that she had all facts available and that she was not being coerced into an abortion, before deciding whether to abort her unborn child,” Noem’s office said in a statement.

The AP noted that a federal judge has declined to lift a decade-old injunction against the law.

"South Dakota is moving forward with our legal fight to protect unborn lives," Noem said. "I look forward to the day when all life — born and unborn — is protected by law, and this litigation will be helpful in achieving that ultimate goal."

Dina Anderson, a spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood, said, “This law was passed 10 years ago, and has been enjoined ever since because it is transparently unconstitutional.”

Noem has vowed that if the state loses the appeal she would try to get the Supreme Court to consider the case.