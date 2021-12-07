×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Abortion | south dakota | gov. noem | abortion | law

South Dakota Gov. Noem Files Appeal in Abortion Court Case

South Dakota Gov. Noem Files Appeal in Abortion Court Case
Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., at the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC held at the Hilton Anatole on July 11, 2021 in Dallas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 07 December 2021 01:54 PM

Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., has filed an appeal in her state’s abortion law case involving Planned Parenthood.

The case, Planned Parenthood v. Noem, centers on a South Dakota state law requiring pregnant women to consult with a help center before undergoing an abortion. The Associated Press reported the consultations generally advise women not to get abortions.

"The District Court had previously enjoined the provision in South Dakota state law requiring that a pregnant woman consult with a pregnancy help center, ensuring that she had all facts available and that she was not being coerced into an abortion, before deciding whether to abort her unborn child,” Noem’s office said in a statement.

The AP noted that a federal judge has declined to lift a decade-old injunction against the law.

"South Dakota is moving forward with our legal fight to protect unborn lives," Noem said. "I look forward to the day when all life — born and unborn — is protected by law, and this litigation will be helpful in achieving that ultimate goal."

Dina Anderson, a spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood, said, “This law was passed 10 years ago, and has been enjoined ever since because it is transparently unconstitutional.”

Noem has vowed that if the state loses the appeal she would try to get the Supreme Court to consider the case.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., has filed an appeal in her state’s abortion law case involving Planned Parenthood ...
south dakota, gov. noem, abortion, law
219
2021-54-07
Tuesday, 07 December 2021 01:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved