Trump Blasts 'Rigged' Virginia Redistricting Vote

President Donald Trump on Wednesday blamed a "massive mail in ballot drop" for giving Democrats a "rigged election" victory and the right to redraw Virginia's congressional map.

Trump sharply criticized the outcome of Tuesday's referendum, alleging that Republicans had been leading until late-arriving ballots shifted the result in Democrats' favor.

"All day long Republicans were winning, the Spirit was unbelievable, until the very end when, of course, there was a massive 'Mail In Ballot Drop!'" Trump wrote on Truth Social, arguing the final outcome did not reflect the will of voters.

The referendum allows Virginia officials to redraw the state's congressional districts ahead of the next scheduled redistricting cycle, potentially giving Democrats a significant advantage in future elections.

Analysts say the new map could tilt as many as 10 of the state's 11 House seats toward Democrats, up from a current narrow edge.

Trump indicated that legal challenges could follow, saying, "Let's see if the Courts will fix this travesty of 'Justice.'"

The issue of redistricting, often referred to as gerrymandering, has become a central battleground ahead of the midterm elections, with both parties attempting to secure advantages through map changes.

Trump had urged Virginia voters to reject the measure, warning it could undermine Republican chances to maintain control of the House.

Despite those efforts, the referendum passed following a high-dollar campaign that drew national attention.

Democratic-backed groups invested tens of millions of dollars into the race, significantly outspending opposition campaigns and mobilizing support for the measure.

Trump also took aim at the language used in the ballot question, describing it as "purposefully unintelligible and deceptive," suggesting voters may not have fully understood what they were approving.

Critics of the referendum have argued the move represents a political power grab in a closely divided state.

Trump pointed to the relatively even split in recent presidential voting as evidence that the new map could distort representation.

Supporters of the measure, however, contend it is a necessary response to redistricting efforts in Republican-led states.

Democrats have framed similar initiatives as a way to counterbalance GOP-driven map changes elsewhere in the country.

Political analysts note that while redistricting can shape electoral outcomes, it does not guarantee results.

Voter behavior can still shift, and competitive districts may remain contested despite new boundaries.

The Virginia vote is part of a broader national struggle over congressional maps, with states such as Texas and California also pursuing aggressive redistricting strategies ahead of the midterms.

The outcome could play a decisive role in determining control of the House of Representatives.