Politico Poll: More Than Half of Voters Support Abortion Rights

An election official maintains the crowd line and parking spaces as people line up to vote
An election official, left, maintains the crowd line and parking spaces as people line up to vote. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
 

By    |   Tuesday, 07 December 2021 07:59 AM

Fifty-two percent of voters say abortion should remain legal in most or all cases, while 36% believe it should be banned in all or most cases, according to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll.

Here are how the poll results, released Tuesday, breakdown:

  • 42% say they would cast their ballot for a candidate who doesn’t necessarily mirror their views on abortion, 32% say that a candidate’s stance on abortion will decide their vote and 26% were uncertain or did not express an opinion on the issue.
  • 44% say they hadn’t heard much or "nothing at all" about the case in front of the U.S. Supreme Court involving Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban.
  • 45% say Roe v. Wade should not be overturned by the high court, compared to the 24% who believe it should be.

The poll, conducted Dec. 4-6, surveyed 2,000 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 07 December 2021 07:59 AM
