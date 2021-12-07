Politico Poll: More Than Half of Voters Support Abortion Rights

Fifty-two percent of voters say abortion should remain legal in most or all cases, while 36% believe it should be banned in all or most cases, according to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll.

Here are how the poll results, released Tuesday, breakdown:

42% say they would cast their ballot for a candidate who doesn’t necessarily mirror their views on abortion, 32% say that a candidate’s stance on abortion will decide their vote and 26% were uncertain or did not express an opinion on the issue.

44% say they hadn’t heard much or "nothing at all" about the case in front of the U.S. Supreme Court involving Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban.

45% say Roe v. Wade should not be overturned by the high court, compared to the 24% who believe it should be.

The poll, conducted Dec. 4-6, surveyed 2,000 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.