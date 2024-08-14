Liberal Organizations Pay Influencers to Post Propaganda

Social media influencers are being paid thousands of dollars to post liberal propaganda, one such influencer confirmed to CBS News.

Creators can be paid between $3,000 and $10,000 and possibly even more, TikTok beauty influencer Awa Sanneh said. Sanneh first caught the eye of Democrat super PACs and the White House when a video she posted after Roe v. Wade was overturned went viral.

Most recently, the left-leaning organization Protect Our Care hired Sanneh to make a video warning against former President Donald Trump's would-be second-term agenda. Sanneh did not disclose how much she was paid for that effort.

Sanneh said the organizations give her talking points and she puts them into her own words.

That tracks with what a campaign official told CBS News. Rob Flaherty, who runs digital strategy for the campaign, said they typically give influencers "talking points, resources, base language, you know, graphics that they could repurpose or lift."

"We just have to be working with them. And if we're not, we're missing a huge way that voters are getting information about the world," he said.

But Flaherty stressed that the campaign doesn't directly pay influencers — although that's not the case with other political organizations.

Critics have accused the Harris campaign of "astroturfing" support, with some content creators recently telling the Daily Caller they were solicited to post pro-Harris memes to make her look cool in exchange for money. One comedian posted on X what appears to be an email offering money for positive posts about the Harris campaign.