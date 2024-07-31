WATCH TV LIVE

Snapchat Won't Reinstate Trump, Will Sell Him Ads

By    |   Wednesday, 31 July 2024 10:34 PM EDT

Snapchat has asked former President Donald Trump's campaign to advertise on the platform while simultaneously refusing to reinstate his account.

"Snapchat REFUSES to reinstate President Trump's account — but then shamelessly asks the Trump campaign to advertise with Snapchat," the campaign posted on X. "Big Tech is all in for Kamala! BIG TECH CENSORSHIP!"

A Snapchat representative wrote in an email to the campaign: "I hope you had a nice weekend. I spoke with our Policy team and to provide a bit more context, they made the difficult decision to terminate President Trump's Public Profile in 2021 after multiple policy violations. Unfortunately, our Terms of Service do not allow for reinstatement or for terminated users to create new accounts.

"Reinstating the profile would involve reassessing and implementing entirely new Terms of Service, and we are unable to give preferential treatment to any creator on the platform.

"I genuinely believe that Snapchatters are a key audience that can be persuaded to turn out for Trump — we reach over 96M users 18+, allow for the upload of first party lists, and have highly competitive CMPs ranging from $3-$6.

"I would love to explore alternative paths forward for our partnership, even given the current state of the profile. If the team is skeptical about launching paid media without an organic presence, we highly recommend using the RNC’s profile or creating a new Vance profile.

"Eager to hear your thoughts. Thank you for your understanding and visibility."

