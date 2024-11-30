WATCH TV LIVE

New York State Sen. Skoufis Launches Bid to Head DNC

By    |   Saturday, 30 November 2024 06:13 PM EST

New York state Sen. James Skoufis on Saturday announced his long shot bid for Democratic National Committee chair, telling The New York Times the party needs "to learn how to win again."

"And it's what I do every two years. Not in a Democratic area or even a purple area. I win every two years in deep-red constituencies," he told the news outlet.

“This past election, [President-elect Donald] Trump won my district by 12 percentage points, and I did over 20 points better than the top of the ticket. I've won, in fact, in a Trump district three times now. And so, we need to get back to winning," he said.

Skoufis, 37, has served in the New York Legislature since 2013. He is running against Martin O'Malley, the former Social Security Administration commissioner, and Ken Martin, a vice chairman of the DNC who also leads the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.

Also reportedly weighing a bid for DNC chair is former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, the current ambassador to Japan.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

Saturday, 30 November 2024 06:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

