DNC Staff Union Hits Leaders Over Layoffs

Monday, 18 November 2024 05:25 PM EST

The Democratic National Committee Staff Union on Monday hit out at party leadership over the decision to terminate permanent staff "with one day's notice and no severance," according to a press release.

In a statement on social media platform X, the DNC Staff Union says that the DNC as a whole is "facing the fallout of callous and shortsighted mismanagement by senior leadership," adding that starting on Wednesday, "permanent employees were notified of their termination, effective Friday and with no severance pay."

The union notes that the DNC's leaders would not "disclose … the full extent of these layoffs and whether additional cuts are planned," and DNC "Chair Jaime Harrison and Executive Director Sam Cornale refuse to address their staff face to face and have offered no explanation for how these cuts were decided."

According to the DNC Staff Union, "These cuts go far beyond typical campaign turnover and impact employees who were previously told their positions would be retained after the election."

The union also notes that "despite record-breaking fundraising, the DNC failed to provide any financial support" to those being laid off, in contrast to the presidential campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, "which provided three weeks of severance to its staff, the DNC's senior leadership has chosen to leave loyal staff scrambling to cover rent, medical expenses, and childcare costs."

The statement added: "The DNC staff is proud of the values that our party stands for. We want to make it clear, however, that the principles we champion on the national stage have been disregarded in our own workplace."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

Politics
Monday, 18 November 2024 05:25 PM
