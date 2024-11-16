AOC Blasts Rahm Emanuel's DNC Bid, Calls It Donor Class 'Disease'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. has strongly condemned the possibility of Rahm Emanuel leading the Democratic National Committee, calling it a symptom of the party's donor-driven politics, Newsweek reported.

"There is a disease in Washington of Democrats who spend more time listening to the donor class than working people," Ocasio-Cortez posted on X. "If you want to know the seed of the party's political crisis, that's it."

The congresswoman's criticism came after Democratic strategist David Axelrod proposed Emanuel, the U.S. Ambassador to Japan, as a leading candidate to replace DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison, whose term ends in March.

"If they said, 'Well, what should we do? Who should lead the party?' I would take Ambassador Rahm Emanuel, and I would bring him back from Japan and I would appoint him chairman of the Democratic National Committee," Axelrod said during his "Hacks on Tap" podcast. He praised Emanuel as a skilled political operator who could strengthen the party.

Emanuel, a seasoned Democratic insider, has reportedly begun gauging interest in a potential run. He has spoken with party members about the chairmanship and outlined plans to leave his ambassadorship in November.

Emanuel's extensive political resume includes roles under three Democratic presidents, a congressional tenure, a stint as President Barack Obama's chief of staff, and eight years as Chicago mayor. However, his history is fraught with controversies, including his handling of the police shooting of Laquan McDonald, which prompted accusations of a cover-up and damaged his standing among progressives.

Ocasio-Cortez underscored her opposition to Emanuel, questioning the wisdom of reviving Obama-era figures to lead the party.

"While those folks ran successful presidential campaigns, they also oversaw some of the largest downballot losses in modern times," she wrote on X. "Party building is different. Look to people w/ recent successes."

She also called for a leader focused on grassroots organizing, dismissing Emanuel's combative tactics. "The DNC needs an organizer who gets people. Not someone who sends fish heads in the mail," she added, alluding to Emanuel's reputation for aggressive political maneuvering.

Emanuel's potential bid coincides with critical decisions for the Democratic Party, which must balance bolstering grassroots engagement and countering Republican narratives ahead of the 2024 elections. Supporters like Axelrod argue Emanuel's media savvy and willingness to take on adversaries, including former President Donald Trump, make him a formidable candidate.

"He knows how to do this, and he would be a presence in the media and so on, fearless about taking on Trump," Axelrod said.

Other names circulating for the DNC leadership include former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley, Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Chair Ken Martin, and former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, sources said.