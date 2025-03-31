WH Press Sec. Leavitt: Signal Chat Review 'Closed'

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday said the review of a journalist allowed access to a military chat using the Signal app is "closed."

A clip of Leavitt's comments from C-Span was posted after the event. The issue arose after The Atlantic's editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, raised questions about how and why he was invited to take part in a sensitive military chat.

Leavitt responded that there would be no staffing changes and that the issue is finished. "As the president has made it very clear, [National Security Adviser] Mike Waltz continues to be an important part of his national security team, and this case has been closed here at the White House as far as we are concerned."

There had been calls for the dismissal of Waltz for what some considered a serious breach of security. President Donald Trump said Waltz's job was secure.

Leavitt said there should be no remaining concerns: "There have been steps made to ensure that something like that can obviously never happen again, and we're moving forward."

Leavitt didn't go into detail about the furor surrounding the chat. She did add, "And the president and Mike Waltz and his entire national security team have been working together very well."