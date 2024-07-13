Trump Rally Shooting to Be Investigated as Assassination Attempt

Authorities are investigating the shooting at former President Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania as an attempted assassination, officials said.

The shooting at former President Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, is being investigated as an attempted assassination of the former president and presumptive Republican nominee, law enforcement officials said, PBS reported.

Two officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation, confirmed the focus of the probe. The incident occurred during Trump's campaign rally on Saturday night, around 6:13 p.m. ET.

The shots fired interrupted the event, causing panic among attendees. Trump, who is the leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination, was injured.

Security measures at the event were immediately heightened, and Trump was swiftly escorted from the stage by Secret Service agents. The investigation involves local law enforcement, the FBI, and the Secret Service.

Officials have not yet disclosed whether any suspects have been identified or if any arrests have been made.