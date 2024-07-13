WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: shooting | donald trump | rally | attempted | assassination | investigation | pennsylvania

Trump Rally Shooting to Be Investigated as Assassination Attempt

By    |   Saturday, 13 July 2024 08:45 PM EDT

Authorities are investigating the shooting at former President Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania as an attempted assassination, officials said.

The shooting at former President Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, is being investigated as an attempted assassination of the former president and presumptive Republican nominee, law enforcement officials said, PBS reported.

Two officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation, confirmed the focus of the probe. The incident occurred during Trump's campaign rally on Saturday night, around 6:13 p.m. ET.

The shots fired interrupted the event, causing panic among attendees. Trump, who is the leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination, was injured.

Security measures at the event were immediately heightened, and Trump was swiftly escorted from the stage by Secret Service agents. The investigation involves local law enforcement, the FBI, and the Secret Service.

Officials have not yet disclosed whether any suspects have been identified or if any arrests have been made.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Authorities are investigating the shooting at former President Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania as an attempted assassination, officials said.
shooting, donald trump, rally, attempted, assassination, investigation, pennsylvania
159
2024-45-13
Saturday, 13 July 2024 08:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved