Sen. Brown Criticizes Dems, GOP to Save Senate Seat

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, is one of the most vulnerable senators seeking re-election as he runs for a fourth term.

Brown, a Democrat running in a state trending red, has been ripping both parties as he attempts to appeal to voters, Punchbowl News reported.

"Politicians of both parties unfortunately have sold our state out over and over," Brown said to a crowd assembled at a United Auto Workers union hall, Punchbowl reported. "You know all too well what happens when politicians and corporations sell us out. I will never ever give up on our workers."

While visiting counties that support Trump in eastern Ohio on Friday, Brown invoked the "both parties" line six times, Punchbowl reported. Brown's race against Republican challenger Bernie Moreno is the most expensive Senate race in the country.

"I don't look at politics left or right. I'm in office because I think people want to know who's on their side," Brown told Punchbowl. "And voters [here], union and nonunion alike, know I'm on their side. That's why I'm going to win again."

A Brown victory is essential if Democrats have any hopes of maintaining their Senate majority, which currently sits at 51-49. West Virginia is all but certain to flip Republican, while polls show Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., trailing his challenger in deep-red Montana.

While speaking to United Auto Workers, Brown criticized President Joe Biden for failing to do enough to protect manufacturing jobs, Punchbowl reported. Brown said to Punchbowl Trump's tariff proposal was too heavy-handed.

Brown also criticized both parties for not doing enough to close the border, leading to an influx of fentanyl coming into the country, Punchbowl said. Brown was behind the FEND Off Fentanyl Act, which was signed into law earlier this year.

Moreno has criticized Brown, saying his support of Democrat policies has led to the border crisis and inflation.

"Thirty years in Washington, D.C. — a total and complete record of failure," Moreno said while casting his vote last week. "We're stealing money from our kids and grandkids because we're using taxpayer dollars to either fund foreign nationals or social experiments, or even worse, subsidies on electric vehicles and solar panels that make absolutely no sense."