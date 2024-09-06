Sen. Sherrod Brown Took $350 From Dead Woman for Campaign

The Federal Election Commission is investigating after Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, accepted more than $300 in campaign contributions from a woman who had been dead for five months.

Records obtained by the New York Post show that Carol Ann Baker of Toledo, Ohio, died in December 2023. But in May, the Friends of Sherrod Brown campaign committee received at least two donations from the late Ohio resident totaling $350.

Locked in a tight reelection battle this cycle, Brown is fighting to withstand a challenge from Republican Bernie Moreno and hang onto his seat.

The Democrat incumbent is leading by five points, according to the polls, but Republicans have set their sights on Brown's seat in hopes of flipping it red.

During his preliminary investigation, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose procured a signed affidavit from Baker's widower confirming her death on Dec. 10, 2023.

The state reportedly concluded its investigation in August.

"Our office received a complaint identifying that the Friends of Sherrod Brown committee reported receiving two contributions from an individual that was confirmed to be deceased," Dan Lushek, a spokesman for LaRose, told the Post.

"But, as that committee is a federal entity and not a filer with our office, we referred the complaint and our findings to the Federal Election Commission for further action," he added.

In his official FEC request, Huan Yi, the head of investigations at the Ohio Secretary of State's office, said that "Ohioans deserve absolute confidence in their elections."

"The purpose of this letter is to refer to your office potential violations of federal law for your investigation, as appropriate," Yi said.

FEC representatives told the Post they could not comment on an active investigation.

Moreno press director Reagan McCarthy called the incident a "conspiracy" and said it "deserves more scrutiny."

"Brown's scheme to fund his campaign with contributions from dead people isn't just creepy, it's illegal," he said.

Newsmax reached out to Brown's campaign for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.