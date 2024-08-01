WATCH TV LIVE

AARP Poll: Sen. Brown Leads in Ohio US Senate Race

Thursday, 01 August 2024 09:53 PM EDT

According to a new AARP poll, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, holds a small lead over his Republican challenger, Bernie Moreno, The Hill reported.

Brown leads Moreno, 46% to 42%, with 12% of voters choosing another candidate or undecided. The poll was commissioned by AARP and conducted by Impact Research, a Democrat polling firm, and Fabrizio Ward, a Republican polling firm. Brown is running for a fourth term.

The progressive senator is running ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris by 7 points. Former President Donald Trump leads Harris in Ohio, 48% to 39%.

Brown leads Moreno by 12 points with independent voters and has the support of 14% of Republicans. Harris is tied with Trump among independents and has the support of 7% of Republicans.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, is the only senator who has won a Senate race in a state where her party's presidential nominee has lost in the past two presidential cycles. Ohio voted for Trump by 8 points in 2016 and 2020. This is the first time Brown is running in a race with Trump at the top of the Republican ticket.

The two polling firms interviewed 1,384 likely voters, which includes a statewide representative sample of 600 likely voters, an oversample of 464 likely voters aged 50 and older, and an additional oversample of 320 Black likely voters aged 50 and older. The survey was conducted from July 23 to July 28.

The margin of error is plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.

