Democrat Josh Shapiro is the winner of the Pennsylvania governor's race, keeping the office in Democratic hands and defeating GOP challenger Doug Mastriano, Newsmax projects.

Mastriano had the backing of former President Donald Trump, and the race was being watched closely by Republicans as a potential pickup.

As vote-counting continued in the closely watched Senate race, split-ticket voting showed Trump-backed Republican Mehmet Oz performing better in his race against Democrat John Fetterman. Fetterman performed poorly in the only debate between the two following a stroke in May.