×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: senate | gay marriage | polygamy | susan collins

Senators Seek to Ensure Gay Marriage Bill Does Not Permit Polygamy

Senators Seek to Ensure Gay Marriage Bill Does Not Permit Polygamy

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks to reporters Tuesday as she leaves the Senate chamber at the Capitol. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 07 September 2022 09:52 PM EDT

Senators working on a bill to codify same-sex marriage are weighing an amendment to clarify a ban of polygamous marriages between more than two people.

"We are listening carefully to the concerns that have been raised by some of our colleagues," Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said Wednesday, Axios reported.

There was a "drafting error" in the bill, according to Collins.

"One part of the bill, it makes very clear that marriage is between two individuals, and another part of the bill, the language needs to be clarified," she said. "There is not a single state that allows for polygamous marriages."

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., is working with Collins on the bill and the amendment to clearly ban polygamous marriages.

"I don't remember the first person who raised it, but in any event, the amendment we're working on clarifies so there's no uncertainty about it," Baldwin said, Axios reported. "I think the momentum is going in the right direction, and, yeah, I think it's going to have good support."

There is also concern the bill to codify gay marriage infringes on religious liberty.

"The current version, I wouldn't vote for it because of all the issues raised about religious liberty," Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Axios.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said the amendment for clarity "made the bill better."

The bill will be voted on in the coming weeks, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Wednesday.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Senators working on a bill to codify same-sex marriage are weighing an amendment to clarify a ban of polygamous marriages between more than two people.
senate, gay marriage, polygamy, susan collins
236
2022-52-07
Wednesday, 07 September 2022 09:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved