Senators Seek to Ensure Gay Marriage Bill Does Not Permit Polygamy

Senators working on a bill to codify same-sex marriage are weighing an amendment to clarify a ban of polygamous marriages between more than two people.

"We are listening carefully to the concerns that have been raised by some of our colleagues," Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said Wednesday, Axios reported.

There was a "drafting error" in the bill, according to Collins.

"One part of the bill, it makes very clear that marriage is between two individuals, and another part of the bill, the language needs to be clarified," she said. "There is not a single state that allows for polygamous marriages."

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., is working with Collins on the bill and the amendment to clearly ban polygamous marriages.

"I don't remember the first person who raised it, but in any event, the amendment we're working on clarifies so there's no uncertainty about it," Baldwin said, Axios reported. "I think the momentum is going in the right direction, and, yeah, I think it's going to have good support."

There is also concern the bill to codify gay marriage infringes on religious liberty.

"The current version, I wouldn't vote for it because of all the issues raised about religious liberty," Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Axios.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said the amendment for clarity "made the bill better."

The bill will be voted on in the coming weeks, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Wednesday.