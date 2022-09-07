Tinder, LGBTQ+ Group Launch Lobbying Effort for 'Respect for Marriage Act'

The popular dating app Tinder and the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group, have announced a platform partnership geared toward convincing the Senate to pass the Respect for Marriage Act.

Within this initiative, Tinder will spotlight LGBTQ+ couples who've met on the dating app.

The platform will also direct Tinder users to a landing page with an email template. From there, they'll have a pathway for lobbying their respective senators to support the bill.

A statement from Tinder and its parent company, Match Group, reads: "As a company who has created more than 75 billion matches around the world, including helping millions of LGBTQIA+ people of diverse backgrounds find their partners, we consider passage of this legislation to be imperative, and strongly support its quick passage."

Dating apps have become big business in the modern age, with combined revenues projected near $3 billion for 2022 (source: Statista.com); and Tinder boasts 75 million active users worldwide and more than 7 million in the United States, according to company data.

The Respect for Marriage Act garnered bipartisan support in July, when 47 House Republicans favored the initiative conceived by Democrats.

In a nutshell, if passed in the Senate, the bill would provide statutory authority for same-sex and interracial marriages.

The bill would repeal and replace provisions "that define, for purposes of federal law, marriage as between a man and a woman and spouse as a person of the opposite sex with provisions that recognize any marriage that is valid under state law."

It would also repeal/replace provisions that "do not require states to recognize same-sex marriages from other states with provisions that prohibit the denial of full faith and credit or any right or claim relating to out-of-state marriages on the basis of sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin."

President Joe Biden has previously pledged his support for the House bill, and he plans to sign the legislation, if it is approved by the Senate.

The majority of Americans have seemingly become comfortable with the notion of same-sex marriages over the past decade, coinciding with the Supreme Court ruling in its favor, circa 2013.

According to a Gallup poll from June, support for marriage equality among American voters stood at 71% — an all-time high for that survey; and a Politico/Morning Consult poll from July revealed that 60% of Americans believe same-sex marriages should be shielded from federal legislation.