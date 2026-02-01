WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: senate | endorsement | new hampshire | sununu | trump

Trump Endorses N.H.'s John E. Sununu for Senate

By    |   Sunday, 01 February 2026 03:28 PM EST

President Donald Trump has endorsed John E. Sununu in his campaign for a U.S. Senate seat in New Hampshire, calling him an "America First Patriot" who will advance the Republican agenda in Washington.

"It is my Great Honor to endorse America First Patriot, John E. Sununu, who is running to represent the beautiful State of New Hampshire in the U.S. Senate," Trump wrote Sunday on Truth Social.

"John is strongly supported by the most Highly Respected Leaders in New Hampshire, and many Republicans in the U.S. Senate and, as your next Senator, he will work tirelessly to advance our America First Agenda."

"John will fight hard to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Advance MADE IN THE U.S.A., Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Provide Access to Affordable and High Quality Health Care, Champion School Choice, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Support our Brave Military, Veterans, and Law Enforcement, Ensure LAW AND ORDER, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment," Trump's endorsement concluded.

"John E. Sununu has my Complete and Total Endorsement — HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN — ELECT JOHN E. SUNUNU!"

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
