Sen. Chuck Schumer Reelected as Dems' Caucus Leader

Despite losing four seats in the 2024 election, Senate Democrats are running it back with the same leader.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was reelected to another term as caucus leader, while Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., was elected to another term as whip.

Schumer has led the Senate Democrats since 2017.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., was elevated to the No. 3 spot in leadership, being named as chair of the Steering and Policy committee. Klobuchar currently serves as chair of the Democratic Steering and Outreach Committee, the No. 4 position.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, was elevated to chair of the Strategic Communications Committee. All the elections were unanimous, Politico reported.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, is reportedly expected to be named chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

In the 2024 election, Democrats lost their majority, losing seats in West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Montana, though they won tight races in Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin.

"I am honored and humbled to be chosen by my colleagues to continue leading Senate Democrats during this crucial period for our country," Schumer said in a statement.

"Republican colleagues should make no mistake about it: We will always stand up for our values. We have a lot of work ahead — in the Senate and as a country — and in this upcoming Congress, our caucus will continue to fight for what's best for America's working class."