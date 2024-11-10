Schumer Stalls on McCormick's Senate Orientation

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has yet to invite the newly elected Republican senator from Pennsylvania, David McCormick, to the Senate's orientation this week.

Schumer, who will cede power as majority leader in January, has not yet invited McCormick, whose race is still being called by The New York Times, CNN, and NBC. According to Newsweek, if the race between McCormick and Democrat incumbent Bob Casey is within half a point, it would trigger an automatic recount, per state law. However, candidates can nonetheless request a recount regardless of a half-point margin.

In all three of the aforementioned polls for Pennsylvania, 95% or more of the vote has been counted. However, according to a Schumer spokesperson who spoke to Fox News on Sunday, there are "over 100,000 ballots left to be counted in Pennsylvania, the race has not been decided. As is custom, we will invite the winner once the votes are counted."