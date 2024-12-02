Schumer Lauds Bipartisan Budget Talks as Shutdown Looms

With a government shutdown deadline looming, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., expressed optimism on Monday about bipartisan negotiations but cautioned against inserting divisive measures into the funding package, The Hill reported.

As Congress faces a Dec. 20 deadline to avoid a government shutdown, Schumer voiced confidence in bipartisan progress but urged lawmakers to steer clear of contentious provisions.

"We need to keep divisive and unnecessary provisions out of any government funding extension, or else it will get harder to pass a [continuing resolution] in time," he said, speaking from the Senate floor. "For now, I'm pleased negotiations are on the right track, and I thank the appropriators in both chambers for their good work."

Initially, lawmakers hoped to secure a comprehensive funding deal for fiscal 2025 after the presidential election. However, growing pressure from conservative members of Congress has shifted discussions toward a short-term stopgap measure. This delay would push substantive funding debates into the next year when President-elect Donald Trump is expected to take office and influence budget negotiations.

Some Republicans advocate for an extension until March, but defense-oriented lawmakers have raised concerns about how a prolonged funding freeze could impact the Pentagon's operations and readiness.

In addition to basic funding, the anticipated appropriations bill has been floated as a potential vehicle for disaster relief funds. Communities devastated by Hurricanes Helene and Milton have prompted urgent appeals from state representatives.

Last week, a bipartisan group of senators from North Carolina, Georgia, and Virginia wrote to congressional leadership, stressing the urgency of supplemental appropriations for hurricane recovery.

"We have delayed too long already. We therefore request that Congress act immediately to provide for those in need," wrote North Carolina GOP Sens. Ted Budd and Thom Tillis, alongside Georgia Democrat Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock and Virginia Democrat Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.

Failure to pass a funding resolution by Dec. 20 could result in a government shutdown, heightening economic and logistical uncertainties during the holiday season.​