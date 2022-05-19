×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: senate | arizona | kyrsten sinema | joe biden | joe manchin | batteries

Sen. Sinema Wants Domestic Battery Production to Lead Climate, Energy Talks

Kyrsten Sinema speaks into a microphone
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. (Bonnie Cash/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 19 May 2022 10:12 PM

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., wants the Senate to prioritize domestic battery production with future energy and climate discussions, according to an Axios report.

Sinema's commitment to domestic battery production, along with the mining of raw materials in the United States, could be a boon to states such as Arizona and Nevada.

The Arizona senator's support for advancing mining reforms runs similar to that of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. As such, the measure might have a good chance at passing through a 50-50 Senate.

If successful, a mining-reforms package could be a major victory for the Democratic Party heading into the November midterm elections. It might also lead to significant revenues with electric vehicles and green energy initiatives.

Citing the Axios report, Sinema presented her case during a bipartisan Senate meeting on Tuesday, with Manchin also in attendance.

The rationale here: Both Sinema and Manchin might favor a compromise package that satisfies the various camps focused on climate concerns, energy independence, and deficit reduction.

"Senator Sinema remains laser-focused on an all-of-the-above energy approach," said Sinema spokesperson Hannah Hurley.

Hurley then added that Sinema "will continue her work increasing investments in American production of critical minerals and manufacturing of electric vehicles, semiconductors, battery storage, and other technologies that tackle our climate challenges, strengthen our national security, and help ensure our energy independence."

For last year's infrastructure package, which passed in the Senate with a reported value of $1.25 trillion, Sinema reportedly fought for a provision to study how abandoned mines could be used to extract critical minerals and materials.

And then last month, Sinema hosted a roundtable event with local mining and defense-industry officials. The reported missions: Tailoring supply-chain issues around battery production, and devising ways to reduce inflation.

Becoming more energy-independent might also hold great appeal to the moderate Manchin. In the meantime, however, foreign countries, including China, play a hefty role in supplying the United States with raw materials necessary for a clean-energy transition.

President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act (DPA) on March 31, as a means of ensuring greater domestic production of rare earth minerals used for electric vehicle batteries.

"It is the policy of my administration that ensuring a robust, resilient, sustainable and environmentally responsible domestic industrial base to meet the requirements of the clean energy economy, such as the production of large-capacity batteries, is essential to our national security and the development and preservation of domestic critical infrastructure," Biden said in a memo from that period.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., wants the Senate to prioritize domestic battery production with future energy and climate discussions, according to an Axios report. Sinema's commitment to domestic battery production, along with the mining of raw materials in the United States, ...
senate, arizona, kyrsten sinema, joe biden, joe manchin, batteries
414
2022-12-19
Thursday, 19 May 2022 10:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved