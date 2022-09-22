Sen. Cassidy to Newsmax: Biden Border Policies Exacerbate Fentanyl Crisis

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., told Newsmax on Thursday that illicit fentanyl coming out of Mexico is "all part of the Biden administration's failure to secure the border" as the crisis rages on.

On "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," Cassidy walked through how illegal fentanyl is being transported from China and Mexico to U.S. drug users, specifically highlighting the lack of action taken by the White House.

"When I went down to McAllen [Texas], the Border Patrol agents said, 'Oh yeah, they'll run like 100 people over here — the coyotes — the people smuggling people and drugs. ... All the Border Agents try to come and capture them. In the meantime, they're sneaking fentanyl over at another location.'"

Meanwhile, Cassidy said that most illicit fentanyl coming to the U.S. from China is through the mail. He explained that the Postal Service is still overwhelmed by the sheer amount coming in despite receiving some new tools and funding.

"You cannot separate controlling fentanyl at the border from controlling people at the border," Cassidy said of President Joe Biden's immigration policy. "They rolled back many of the things that the Trump administration had done that had been shown to be relatively effective.

"This administration has the tools. They could stop a lot of these drugs if they would use those tools," he added.

The Louisiana senator also pointed out the importance of cutting off illegal drugs from their source — financial transactions conducted by cartels through money laundering.

"Right now, the drug cartels sell the drugs in the U.S. They money launder the money back to Mexico or Colombia or China. They buy more drugs, and they bring it back into the U.S.," he stated. "If we can interrupt the money laundering, we interrupt the financing, and we stop the ability to buy more drugs to then smuggle in."

