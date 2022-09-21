Sen. Bill Cassidy to Newsmax: Medicare Will Be 'Insolvent' in 6 Years

Medicare will be "insolvent" in six years, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., a physician, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"When I say insolvent, it means the amount of money coming in, that's already there, will be completely exhausted," Cassidy told "Eric Bolling: The Balance."

"Now, doctors [and] hospitals will still be paid, but it'll be just the amount that's coming in that goes out."

Concerns about the fund, Medicare, to cover hospitals running out have happened before and contribute to a cycle that starts generating noise about four years out from the insolvency deadline, according to Politico.

Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee grilled Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra about President Joe Biden's plan to keep the program from running out of cash by 2026, Politico reported in April.

The senator added, in addition to Medicare going insolvent, the program also burdens doctors with its amount of paperwork and low compensation, driving many of them to retire early from burnout.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!