×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: medicare | insolvent | bill cassidy | senate | funding

Sen. Bill Cassidy to Newsmax: Medicare Will Be 'Insolvent' in 6 Years

(Newsmax/"Eric Bolling The Balance")

By    |   Wednesday, 21 September 2022 10:41 PM EDT

Medicare will be "insolvent" in six years, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., a physician, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"When I say insolvent, it means the amount of money coming in, that's already there, will be completely exhausted," Cassidy told "Eric Bolling: The Balance."

"Now, doctors [and] hospitals will still be paid, but it'll be just the amount that's coming in that goes out."

Concerns about the fund, Medicare, to cover hospitals running out have happened before and contribute to a cycle that starts generating noise about four years out from the insolvency deadline, according to Politico.

Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee grilled Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra about President Joe Biden's plan to keep the program from running out of cash by 2026, Politico reported in April.

The senator added, in addition to Medicare going insolvent, the program also burdens doctors with its amount of paperwork and low compensation, driving many of them to retire early from burnout.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Medicare will be "insolvent" in six years, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., a physician, told Newsmax on Wednesday.
medicare, insolvent, bill cassidy, senate, funding
210
2022-41-21
Wednesday, 21 September 2022 10:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved